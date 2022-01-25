Tamannaah Bhatia's morning glimpse is all about enjoying the sunrise, work and skincare

Tamannaah Bhatia is an early riser and her latest Instagram stories are proof of it. The actress gave a glimpse of her happy morning and she seems pretty delighted about enjoying the sunrise, going to work and getting her skin pampered before the shoot. She looks super pretty in a no-makeup look and we wonder how does she manage to do that.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her happy morning on the way to her work. Sitting in the car, she enjoyed every sun rays that touched her face with a bright smile. After that, she let her makeup artist massage and pamper her skin before she heads to the busy schedule of shoot.

Take a look at the videos here. Click here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration. Sequel to 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is also the second installment in the Fun And Frustration franchise. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie will also see Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada as leads.

Besides F3, Tamannaah Bhatia will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. The star also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bholaa Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh is a delight to watch in THESE throwback pictures and we cannot stop looking