Tamannaah Bhatia's off duty look as she steps out in the city defines comfy and stylish; VIDEO

Tamannaah Bhatia is the most papped celebrity in South and Bollywood. On Saturday morning, the actress was clicked as she stepped out in the city. She was caught on camera by the paparazzi, who couldn’t get enough of her radiant smile and stylish ensemble.

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a comfy yet stylish attire for her day out in the Mumbai city. She looked like a vision in red as she donned a crop top and paired up with black pants. The actress made her outfit stand out with a soft curls hairstyle and kept her makeup very minimal. She went for nude-toned makeup, heels, and no accessories and looked beyond stunning.

Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute fashionista. Be it glamorous or casual, the actress knows how to slay fashion goals like a pro.

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts a big smile as she gets clicked in Mumbai

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is quite busy juggling Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The actress who played a role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, has a handful of films. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah talked about her happiness at being offered exciting projects in an equally exciting phase of her career. She said, “I feel there is only one life, and I want to do everything that I can. Being an actor is something that I have enjoyed the most. This is one thing that I wake up and love doing. It’s an amazing time, and I am just trying to make the most of it.”

The actress announced her next film, Aranmanai 4. She joined the star-studded cast of Raashii Khanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, and VTV Ganesh. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia, shared the first look poster of the supernatural horror and wrote, "Here is the smashing first look of the much-awaited #Aranmanai4. Hold on to your seats, we'll see you in Pongal 2024!"

