Tamannaah Bhatia's parents test positive for COVID 19; REVEALS they are following precautionary guidelines

South and Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia's parents have tested positive for COVID 19. The actress and her staff too underwent the test and fortunately have been tested negative for the same. The actress took to social media and revealed the same. Tam also mentioned that they have informed the authorities and are following the required precautionary guidelines. The Sye Raa actress shared that her parents were showing mil symptoms over the weekend and soon, the family decided to take the coronavirus test. The actress' parents' health is fine and they are coping well.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated and we are complying with precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff, have tested negative. By the grace of God, they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road of recovery. Meanwhile, fans have been sending get well soon wishes and prayers to Tamannaah Bhatia's parents on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia recently stated that people need to show their positive side on social media amid trolls and toxicity.

On the work front, Bhatia has interesting projects in the kitty, including Seetimaarr in which she plays the role of Jwala Reddy.

