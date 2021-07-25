Tamannaah Bhatia's THIS photo could have made her miss the flight; Proves she is a big time foodie

South and Bollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia loves food and she can go to any extent to enjoy every bit of it. The stunner ahead of her flight decided to enjoy some delicious food but that could have turned into a big tragedy. The Sye Raa actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of her posing with a plate of noodles. Tam also revealed that how this photo could have made her missed the flight. Captioning the photo, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "This picture could have made me miss my flight but it was totally worth it."

Tam's latest photo proves she is a big-time foodie. Tam not only enjoys good food but also makes sure to keep herself maintained by hitting the gym. Last year, the stunner had gained enough weight due to high COVID-19 medications but she made a powerful comeback. Sharing a video of her lifting weight at the gym, Tamannaah Bhatia had earlier shared, "You don’t have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I’m back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19."

On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia has a lot of films in the kitty including Seetimaar, Love Mocktail’s remake and Gurthunda Seethakalam. She will also be seen in the Hindi film Andhadhun's Telugu remake.

While she is busy shooting for MasterChef Telugu, Tam also has F3: Fun and Frustration, a sequel to the 2019 film F2. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Also Read: PICS: Shruti Haasan sports cool look in an oversized shirt and loose fit jeans; Sundeep Kishan spotted in Mumbai