Tamannaah Bhatia’s pleated red saree and halter neck blouse look makes for a timeless silhouette

Tamannaah Bhatia has time and again proved that she has upped her fashion game like no other. She has been treating us with some bookmark-worthy looks and the latest one in red makes for a timeless silhouette. For an event recently, the Babli Bouncer actress picked a printed pleated saree that we cannot get enough of.

The stunner teamed her classic red piece with a halter neck blouse by Payal Khandwala. Styled by Ami Patel, Tamannaah capped her look with minimal makeup, glossy lips and mascara and for hair, she decided to keep is bouncy and natural open. A giant Kada in hand and a pair of earrings completed the ensemble. Tamannaah Bhatia’s saree can be a perfect addition to any wardrobe and especially, for those that love such lightweight, timeless silhouettes.