Tamannaah Bhatia's quirky look in sweatshirt and green pants makes for a perfect playful number
Seems like work mode is on in full swing for South beauty Tamannaah Bhatia. In a recently surfaced Instagram reel, the Baahubali actress can be seen sipping her Starbucks coffee while in her vanity. Tamannaah was seen wearing an orange pullover while enjoying caffeine boost during the shoot.

The actress is not enjoying a great career phase presently. Tamannaah had even turned to OTT medium, expecting a fresh start but her Telugu debut with 11th hour did not perform as per expectations and her TV debut too failed to garner any TRPs. However, things are likely to change for better for the star.

On the film front, Tamannaah will next be seen in Telugu comedy flick F3 : Fun and Frustration. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the films will feature Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada as leads. F3 is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration and the second installment in the Fun and Frustration franchise. The film is scheduled for February 25, 2022 release.

Also, it is speculated that Tamannaah is being considered for the much anticipated project Indian 2. Trouble started for Indian 2 makers as Kajal Aggarwal chose to walk out of the project amid pregnancy rumours, post which the team is facing a hard time finalising a female lead for the project. It remains to be seen if Tamannaah will play the heroine in this Kamal Haasan starer.

