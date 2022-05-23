Tamannaah Bhatia's stunning pics enjoying 'beach life' in Thailand post debut at Cannes; Check it out

After making a smashing debut at Cannes 2022, Tamannaah Bhatia flew to Thailand for a small vacation. The actress took to her Instagram story and gave us a glimpse of her ‘beach life’ and set major vacation goals. As usual, she looks beautiful in her stylish outfits and we just can't take off our eyes.

Tamannaah Bhatia is seen flaunting her glowing skin in some of the pics as she dressed up in ripped boyfriend jeans and a printed crop top. She also shared a serene pic, sitting on a swing at the beach in a white lace dress. Fans are showering likes and comments on the pics. Sharing the pics Tamannaah wrote, “Miss B and her beach life.”

Check out pics here:

Meanwhile, a week ago, Tamannaah Bhatia walked on the red carpet of Cannes 2022 and caught the attention of everyone with her glamorous look. The actress made her debut and flaunted many stylish looks during the film festival. However, she took the internet by storm with her red carpet look in a dramatic white and black gown that was all about elegance.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration. Sequel to 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is also the second installment in the Fun And Frustration franchise. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on May 27, 2022. The film also stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles.

She will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. The star also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.