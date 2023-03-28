Tamannaah Bhatia's tasty gluten-free french toast recipe is quick and easy; Here's how you can make it

Tamannaah Bhatia is a total foodie. She loves indulging in yummy dishes, be it South Indian, Punjabi or desserts. However, she makes sure to keep her food healthy. And if you are somebody like Tamannaah who loves food but is scared of calories and weight gain, here's the perfect and delicious recipe for gluten-free french toast you should definitely try out.

For Tamannaah Bhatia's gluten-free french toast, all the ingredients you need are 3-5 gluten-free bread slices, dried cranberries, mixed nuts like pistachio, almonds, and walnuts, 2 eggs, 1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder, 2 tablespoons of honey, 1 tablespoon of oil and pepper, salt as per taste.

To begin cooking, first, take a bowl to beat the eggs and mix well. Next up, add cinnamon powder, salt, and pepper and whisk it well. Heat a griddle and grease it with oil or butter. Dip the bread slices in the egg batter and grill it on the pan until golden on each side. Voila, the delicious bread is ready. Now, take up toppings of your choice like honey, cranberries, blueberries, and strawberries, and garnish.

This recipe of Tamannaah Bhatia is a must-try as it's quick and easy to make and super delicious too. Also serves as breakfast and evening snack as well.

Watch Tamannaah Bhatia's tasty gluten-free french toast recipe here:

Professional front

Tamannaah Bhatia is juggling between the shoot of two films, Rajinikanth's Jailer and Bandra co-starring Malayalam actor Dileep. She is playing a crucial role in Jailer, which also features Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and others as well.

Coming to Dileep's project, the Malayalam film will feature Tamannaah in the Princess kinda role and her character will converse in Malayalam and Hindi. The film is titled Bandra and is directed by Arun Gopy. The music of the film is composed by Sam CS and the cinematography will be handled by Shaji Kuma.

Tam is also a part of Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh's Bholaa Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will be bankrolled by Anil Sunkara and Sunkara Ramabrahmam under their banner AK Entertainments. Bholaa Shankar will release worldwide on August 11th.

