Tamannaah Bhatia's workout session is made blissful by the Mumbai monsoons; See PHOTO

Tamannaah Bhatia continues her workout session amidst the incessant rains in Mumbai. Check out her latest picture.
Tamannaah Bhatia's workout session is made blissful by the Mumbai monsoons; See PHOTOTamannaah Bhatia's workout session is made blissful by the Mumbai monsoons; See PHOTO
Southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. The actress who has showcased her acting prowess not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. Tamannaah often keeps on sharing some amazing pictures and videos on social media thereby sending her fans into a frenzy. As of now, the Seetimaarr star is enjoying her quarantine break in Mumbai.

Apart from acing her acting and dancing skills, Tamannaah also makes sure that she remains fit. She is known to be an avid fitness lover and we get proof for the same in her latest picture. The Bole Chudiyan actress is seen working out amidst the incessant rains. She is seen clad in a maroon-coloured bralette teamed up with a pair of black and pink faux leather leggings and matching shoes. Tamannaah has also added a caption that reads, “Exercise, therapy and a shower....all at the same time! #MumbaiMonsoons you make my workouts blissful.”

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, the actress has quite a lot of interesting projects lined up one of which is the Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui that has been helmed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. Tamannaah will then be seen in the sports drama titled Seetimaarr co-starring Gopichand and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles. She will feature in the social drama titled Acharya in which megastar Chiranjeevi plays the male lead. The actress will also be seen in That is Mahalakshmi which is a remake of the 2014 Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen.

