Tamannaah Bhatia pens an emotional note and urges everyone to stay safe during Covid second wave

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her social media space and requested fans to follow all precautionary measures for the sake of everyone’s safety and well-being.

As India battles the second wave of, COVID 19, several celebrities are coming forward to spread awareness. Tollywood celebrities including Allu Arjun and Ram Charan were infected by COVID 19, while Mahesh Babu is observing quarantine as a preventive measure. Now, Tamannaah Bhatia has shared an emotional note on social media urging people to take preventive measures. She stressed the importance to stay indoors and encouraged them to have positive thoughts.

She wrote, “It’s indeed heart wrenching to see humankind grappling with a diverse set of challenges that the pandemic has presented itself with. But in the midst of this upheaval, it’s important to stay positive, keep the faith, practice gratitude, be there for one another in your own capacity and most importantly, adhere to all precautionary measures. We are all in this together. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being (sic).” She captioned it, “#StayHome #StaySafe #StayStrong #StayUnited”.

Meanwhile, the Baahubali actress is currently busy with the shooting the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. She will reprise 's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original. Nithiin will be seen as the male lead. Andhadhun Telugu remake had been the talk of the town since a very long time. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will back the remake under Sreshth Movies banner. Mahati Swara Sagar is onboard as the music director for the yet to be titled film.

