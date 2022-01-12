Tamannaah to star in the song Kodthe from Varun Tej starrer Ghani; Track to be out on 15 January

The latest track from Varun Tej Konidela starrer Ghani will be release on 15 January. The song titled Kodthe will feature Tamannaah Bhatia and will be out on Sankranthi at 11:08 AM. Sharing a poster of Kodthe, the actress announced the news on her Twitter account, “Making each punch count..#Kodthe out on Jan 15th!” The Tollywood actress has been roped in for this special number.

The still shows Tamannaah donning a sequinned crop top and skirt. Composer S Thaman has scored the music for the anticipated song and Ramajogayya Sastry has penned its lyrics. The audiences are waiting for the song featuring Varun Tej and Tamannaah.



Varun Tej will be essaying the role of a boxer in the Kiran Korrapati directorial. While Varun Tej will play the title character, Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra will be seen in crucial roles. The project has been jointly financed by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. George C. Williams has taken care of cinematography.

Besides Ghani, Varun Tej will also be sharing screen space with Tamannaah in the second instalment in the Fun and Frustration franchise. Titled F3: Fun and Frustration, the film has been penned and helmed by Anil Ravipudi. Financed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Venkatesh and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead.

