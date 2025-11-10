Tamil actor and Dhanush’s Thulluvadho Ilamai co-star Abhinay passes away at 44

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Popular Tamil actor Abhinay Kinger, widely known for his appearance in Dhanush's debut film Thulluvadho Ilamai, passed away at the age of 44 on November 10, 2025. The actor was battling liver disease for the past few years and had recently requested financial assistance for his ongoing treatment.

Tamil actor Abhinay passes away at 44

Abhinay, a Chennai-based Tamil actor, will have his final rites conducted in the city. According to a report by India Today, the once-popular artist had no surviving family members.

In light of this, the Tamil Artistes' Association, Nadigar Sangam, has requested its members to assess the situation and carry out Abhinay's funeral proceedings.

Earlier, the actor had revealed that his health condition was serious, with doctors giving him a grim prognosis. In a video appeal that went viral, he stated that he did not know how much longer he would live and shared that doctors had told him he might only have about a year and a half left.

Over the past few years, Abhinay had been struggling with liver issues, which forced him to seek medical and financial assistance from others. As his medical expenses spiraled beyond his means, he reached out to people from the film industry and the public for help.

Among the first to support him was comedian KPY Bala, who responded to his plea and provided monetary aid. The viral video also prompted several other industry colleagues to come forward. Reportedly, Dhanush contributed Rs 5 lakh towards the actor's medical treatment, while KPY Bala donated Rs 1 lakh.

Abhinay's last public appearance was at a film press conference in Chennai a few weeks ago.

Who is Abhinay Kinger?

Abhinay Kinger was a Tamil and Malayalam film actor who appeared in several notable movies over the years. He made his acting debut in the teen drama Thulluvadho Ilamai, starring Dhanush and directed by Selvaraghavan (credited to their father, Kasthuri Raja).

The success of the film led Abhinay to gain recognition in the early 2000s, after which he appeared in movies such as Junction, Success, Palaivana Solai, Endrendrum Punnagai, and Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham, among others.

He also acted in Malayalam films like Kaiyethum Doorath (Fahadh Faasil's debut), Chithrakoodam, and Virus.

Interestingly, Abhinay also worked as a dubbing artist, lending his voice to Vidyut Jammwal in Thalapathy Vijay's Thuppakki and Suriya in Anjaan.

