Tamil actor and director Saran Raj, who worked under Vetrimaaran, passes away in car accident

Director Vetrimaaran's assistant director and supporting actor Saran Raj passed away due to a car accident. The actor reportedly breathed his last after he met with a fatal car accident in KK Nagar. According to reports, a supporting actor Palaniappan rammed his car into Saran Raj's bike under the influence of alcohol.

Saran Raj met with an accident while he was travelling on Arcot Road in KK Nagar at 11.30 pm. Reportedly, he suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Residents around the area informed the cops and they filed an FIR. Saran Raj's mortal remains have been sent for post morterm.

During the police investigation, it is reportedly learned that Palaniappan, who is a supporting actor in Tamil, drove the car in an intoxicated condition and caused the accident. Reportedly, he had been arrested by the cops.

Saran Raj's family and friends are inconsolable with the sudden demise of the actor. More details about his last rites and etc are yet to be awaited as the police are investigating the case.

About Saran Raj

Meanwhile, Vetrimaran is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers from the South. He is known for films like Polladhavan, Aadukulam, Vada Chennai, Asuran and more. Saran Raj was one of his assistant directors in his blockbuster film Vada Chennai. He also played supporting roles in Vada Chennai and Asuran.

