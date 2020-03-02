Tamil actor and Video Jockey Lokesh gets paralysed after suffering from a stroke

Tamil actor Lokesh has suffered a major stroke and that has paralysed his left leg and left hand. According to media reports, he is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

Actor and Video Jockey Lokesh has suffered a major stroke and that has paralysed his left leg and left hand. According to media reports, he is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. He has been kept under observation and more update about his health is awaited. The news about Lokesh's health has left the Tamil film industry in shock. Actor Trichy Saravanakumar alias TSK took to social media and requested fans to pray for him. He wrote, "Pls help him to recover! Really sad to hear! Get well soon da thambi (sic)."

Ever since the news has been shared on social media, Lokesh's close friends have been requesting to help with money for his treatment. The amount for his treatment is apparently Rs 5-7 Lacs. Talking about his work, Lokesh rose to fame and grabbed attention with his small role in director Vignesh Shivan's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan had released in 2005. He has played many supportive roles in Tamil films.

He has also hosted a lot of shows. He had hosted a show on a popular television channel called Adithya. His Vine series Ada Dei along with his partner Gopi managed to bring him in limelight.

