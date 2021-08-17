Tamil actor and VJ Anandha Kannan passes away at 48

Anandha Kannan, who was a popular actor and Video Jockey in the Tamil television industry, has passed away, on Monday. Reportedly, he died due to cancer at the age of 48. This news has sent shockwaves among the Tamil audiences and friends in the industry as he was a popular host to many popular Tamil shows in the 90s and early 2000s.

Director Venkat Prabhu, who is a close friend of Anandha shared this shocking news on social media. Sharing Anandha's photo, the director wrote, "A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences." Ever since then, Condolence messages have been pouring in from both the small screen and silver screen friends and well-wishers who have known him.

A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/6MtEQGcF8q — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021

Anandha Kannan started his career in Singapore Vasantham TV as an actor and Host. Later he moved to Chennai and started working in the popular Sun Music as a video jockey and he was one of the popular VJ of his time. He was also very popular among the Tamilians in Singapore as he hosted many shows and was also busy hosting Savaal Singapore show on Mediacorp vasantham channel, which is a Tamil version of we are Singaporeans.

Anandha also appeared in a few movies like Adhisaya Ulagam, Mullum Malarum and Venkat Prabhu's film Saroja, where he made a guest appearance.