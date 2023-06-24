Tamil actor-director Bose Venkat's sister passes away due to heart attack; His brother dies during funeral

Tamil movie artist Bose Venkat, who is known as an actor, dubbing artist, and director, is facing a tragic loss with the demise of his two family members on the same day. He has been struck by an unfathomable tragedy as both his sister and brother passed away due to a heart attack on the same day.

According to reports, Bose Venkat's sister passed away due to a heart attack in Chennai. And while his family was grieving her loss, Venkat's brother Ranganathan also suffered a heart attack and died on the spot. He collapsed on his sister's body during the funeral and breathed his last. These tragic incidents have completely broken Venkat and his family. The devastating news has left the film industry and netizens in shock and sorrow.

Reports suggest that both funerals will be held at Aranthangi. The film fraternity and fans are expressing their deepest condolences. The loss of two dear ones on the same day is an irreplaceable pain. Several netizens on social media also offered heartfelt condolences to the actor.



About Bose Venkat

Bose Venkat is known for his remarkable performance in movies and television as well. With his versatile acting skills, he has successfully portrayed both villainous and character roles in numerous movies. In 2020, he also turned director and made a film titled Kannimadam, which became a hit at the box office. He is also popularly known for his role in the widely acclaimed serial Metti Oli, which aired on Sun TV.

Bose Venkat currently serves as the President of the Small Screen Actors’ Association, demonstrating his commitment to the industry.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Telugu choreographer Rakesh Master passes away