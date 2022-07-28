Tamil actor GM Kumar hospitalised in Chennai: Reports

Veteran actor and director GM Kumar has been hospitalized in Chennai due to ill health. More details about his health are yet to be out.

Kumar debuted in films by directing Sivaji Productions' Aruvadai Naal (1986) with Prabhu in the lead role. After this, he directed films such as Big Pocket, iron Flowers and Urum. He won Nandi Award for Second Best Story Writer film Muvva Gopaludu (1987) its an official remake of his own film Aruvadai Naal

He ended up making his acting debut as a villain in Bharathiraja's Captain Magal (1992). In particular, his performances in films like Veil, Mayandi Kudumbathar, Avan Ivan, Thaarai Thapattai were much appreciated.