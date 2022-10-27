Tamil actor Harish Kalyan's wedding: From fiancée Narmada to date, venue, everything you need to know

Harish Kalyan, who is one of the most promising actors in the Tamil film industry, is moving to a new phase in his personal life. He is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée, Narmada Udayakumar, and announced the same recently. On October 6, the handsome actor took to his social media and posted adorable pictures with his soulmate, Narmada, and announced the news of their engagement. Today, ahead of his wedding, Harish Kalyan arranged a press meet and spoke to the media as they revealed details of date, venue, guests and more.

Harish Kalyan's Wedding Date Harish Kalyan and Narmada's wedding will be held on October 28, 2022, Friday, between 9 to 10:30 in the morning, revealed his dad Kalyan, film distributor and music label owner.

Wedding Venue The wedding of Harish Kalyan and Narmada will take place at GPN Palace, the marriage hall in Thiruverkadu, Chennai. He also invited everyone to the wedding and sought their blessings for Harish Kalyan. Harish Kalyan says it's 'Arrange marriage' While there have been rumours that it's a love marriage, Harish Kalyan cleared the air and said, "The marriage is an arranged marriage. Her name is Narmada Udayakumar. We met through our families and liked each other and that's how this journey started. I am happy to have such a life partner." There have been rumours ever since he announced engagement that it's a love marriage and the two know each other for eight years.

Guest and official invitation to media Harish Kalyan thanked the media for their continuous support throughout his career and personally invited them to his wedding. Reportedly, Silambarasan TR will attend the wedding as special guest. Harish Kalyan’s bride-to-be Naramada Udayakumar details Harish Kalyan’s fiancée, Naramada Udayakumar is a Chennai-based entrepreneur. She leads companies like Thisisher.in and Cliquedesign.co.



Engagement Announcement On the auspicious day of Dussehra, the actor shared some romantic pictures with his ladylove as he shared the big news with a heartfelt note. The actor said, "With all my heart, for all my life. I'm extremely happy to introduce Narmada Udayakumar, my wife-to-be. Love you to bits. With God's blessings, as we begin our forever, we seek to double the love from you all, now and always." The actor also posted an official statement on his Twitter handle, expressing his feelings on being fortunate to get love throughout his life and penned. "With a heart full of happiness, I am writing to share the joy of celebrating the start of an important journey in my personal life. With the blessings of our parents, families, friends from film fraternity and otherwise, media/press fraternity, my dear most fans and all well-wishers, I am delighted to announce my marriage with Narmada Udayakumar. As we embark on a new life journey to explore and reinvent ourselves together, we seek double the blessings and love from you all, now and always.”

