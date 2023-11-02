Tamil actor Junior Balaiah passes away at 70

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Tamil film actor Raghu Balaiah, popularly known as Junior Balaiah, passed away today, on Thursday, in Chennai, apparently due to suffocation. The actor was part of various films for a span of over forty years in the Tamil film industry.

Balaiah was part of popular Tamil films like Mayabazar, Irattai Roja, Julie Ganapathi, Jayam, Thani Oruvan, Puli, Nerkonda Parvai, and many more. Several well-known celebrities and entertainment insiders mourned his loss.

See some tweets over the loss of Junior Balaiah

Junior Balaiah was the son of actor T. S. Balaiah from the early years of Tamil cinema. His father was known for playing substantial and crucial supporting roles in various films like Agathiyar, Thillana Mohanambal, Karuppu Panam, and many more since his acting debut back in 1936.

T. S. Balaiah was known for his collaborations with actors like M.G. Ramachandran, N. S. Krishnan, and M. K. Radha and was one of the few actors who could pull off villainous, character, and comical roles with ease.

His daughter and Junior Balaiah’s sister, Manochithra, is also a former actress who has appeared in various films across languages like Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She made her debut in the year 1983 with the film Mazha Nilaavu, starring Malayalam veteran actor late Prem Nazir. Her acting roles also spanned over a few years, starting in the early 80s and ending by the decade’s end.

Later on, Manochithra made a comeback in a couple of Tamil films, including the 2002 film called Vivaramana Aalu, starring Baahubali actor Sathyaraj, and also the 2006 film with Vijayakanth in the leading role called Dharmapuri.

Junior Balaiah’s death

Many film celebrities have offered their condolences to the actor and conveyed their gratitude for being able to work with him. Apparently, the 70-year-old actor had died because of suffocation due to the health-related issues he was facing.

Recently, Thani Oruvan director Mohan Raja and Kamal Haasan also expressed their condolences to the late actor’s family, with Kamal Haasan writing an X (formerly Twitter) post, “Junior Balayya Raghu, son of legendary actor DS Balayya, became my teenage friend. Like his father, who started his career on the theater stage and crawled on the screen, he is gone today. My tribute to him. My condolences to his family.”

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan, S. Shankar combo Indian 2- An Intro to be released by Rajinikanth on THIS date