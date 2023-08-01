Tamil actor Kavin of Dada fame to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Monica; Know details

Tamil actor Kavin, who rose to fame with his blockbuster film Dada, is all set to marry soon. The actor will be getting married on August 20 with his long-time girlfriend Monica. The wedding will be an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends. More details about the wedding are awaited.

Kavin is yet to introduce his to-be bride Monica

Kavin and Monica will reportedly exchange vows in Chennai with the blessings of their family. However, details about pre-wedding ceremonies, wedding venue, muhurat are not yet announced. The actor is also yet to make an official announcement. It is also not known if the engagement ceremony is done or yet to happen.

Fans are waiting for Kavin to post photos with his ladylove and announce the official news. He has garnered a huge fan following with his stint in the Tamil blockbuster.

About Kavin's career

Kavin started his career as an actor on the small screen with the television serial Kanaa Kaanum Kalalangal on Vijaya TV and rose to fame for his role. Later, he acted in serials like Saravanan Meenakshi, Thayumanavan, etc. Following that, he stepped into movies by playing a supporting role in the 2017 film Sathriyan. Next up in 2019, he played the lead role in the movie Natpunna Ennannu Theriyuma.

It was 2023 that became a turning point for Kavin in his career as his film Dada became a huge success. The film directed by debutant Ganesh K Babu is a coming-of-age story that deals with an estranged couple, trying to figure out some grave misunderstandings from their past. The film received excellent reviews and word of mouth and was a hit at the box office. However, it reached a wider audience after the OTT release on Amazon Prime Video and garnered a huge response from the audience.





Love angle in Bigg Boss Tamil 3

Later, In 2019 Kavin took a major step in his career by participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. During his time in the house, he fell in love with fellow contestant and Sri Lankan newsreader Losliya. But he took the money suitcase of Rs 5 lakhs and ended his journey to make Losliya enter the finals.

ALSO READ: Movie Pick Of The Week: Kavin's Dada is a heartwarming drama about accidental pregnancy and fatherhood