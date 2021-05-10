Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan hospitalised and to undergo surgery

Meanwhile, Chennai Police had recently booked actor Mansoor Ali Khan on charges of spreading misinformation against the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

According to media reports, Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been hospitalised in Chennai. He will reportedly be undergoing surgery soon for kidney stones. PRO Nadigar Sangam took to Twitter and shared about the same. Sharing an update about Mansoor Ali Khan's health, he wrote, "Actor #MansoorAliKhan has been hospitalized because of a block in the kidney owing to the presence of a large stone. All tests have been taken as he is getting ready for a surgery."

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, the actor had hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Mansoor Ali Khan had created a ruckus at a hospital in Chennai and allegedly spread misinformation about the recent death of actor Vivek. Chennai Police had booked actor Mansoor Ali Khan on charges of spreading misinformation against the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

A complaint was lodged against him at the Vadapalani police station and was booked under sections 153, (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 505 (1) (spreading rumour) 505(1)(b) (spreading rumour with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against public tranquillity) as well as provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act.

