  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tamil actor Pawnraj passes away passes away due to heart attack

Pawnraj last worked as a co-director for Vijay Sethupathi's cop film, #VJS46. The untitled project is spearheaded by director Ponram.
1477 reads Mumbai
Pawnraj passes away Tamil actor Pawnraj passes away passes away due to heart attack
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tamil actor Pawnraj passed away today on May 15 following a massive heart attack. In the last few weeks, a lot of celebrities passed away due to COVID-19 complications or heart attack. Pawnraj's demise is yet another shocker to the South Indian film industry. One of his close friends and Kollywood director Ponram took to social media and shared the news about Pawnraj's demise. His tweet loosely translates to, "#RIPPawnraj My co-director Paunraj, who acted in films like Unrepentant Youth Association Rajinimurugan, has died in a heart attack." 

Pawnraj was also co-director for Ponraman Perumal, known professionally as Ponram. Pawnraj last worked as a co-director for Vijay Sethupathi's cop film, #VJS46. The untitled project is spearheaded by director Ponram. Pawnraj rose to fame after he appeared in Sivakarthikeyan, Soori and Keerthy Suresh starrer Rajinimurugan. The film released in 2015. 

He is also known for his work in films like Sivakarthikeyan's Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013) and Seema Raja (2018). Meanwhile, several fans of the actor are offering condolences on social media.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Alia Bhatt; Who styled white sharara set better?
Classmates Reunion: Prithviraj, Indrajith, Narain & Jayasurya cherish 15 years long friendship on video call
WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh keeps it comfy in a shirt dress as she gets papped at her residence in Mumbai
Happy Birthday Ram Pothineni: Charmme Kaur shares her best memory with iSmartShankar actor; SEE PHOTO
Samantha Akkineni to a play bold role in The Family Man 2; Raj & DK reveal her performance will shock everyone
Kajal Aggarwal shares precious moments with her 'sunshine' parents on their wedding anniversary