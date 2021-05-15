Tamil actor Pawnraj passes away passes away due to heart attack

Pawnraj last worked as a co-director for Vijay Sethupathi's cop film, #VJS46. The untitled project is spearheaded by director Ponram.

Tamil actor Pawnraj passed away today on May 15 following a massive heart attack. In the last few weeks, a lot of celebrities passed away due to COVID-19 complications or heart attack. Pawnraj's demise is yet another shocker to the South Indian film industry. One of his close friends and Kollywood director Ponram took to social media and shared the news about Pawnraj's demise. His tweet loosely translates to, "#RIPPawnraj My co-director Paunraj, who acted in films like Unrepentant Youth Association Rajinimurugan, has died in a heart attack."

Pawnraj was also co-director for Ponraman Perumal, known professionally as Ponram. Pawnraj last worked as a co-director for Vijay Sethupathi's cop film, #VJS46. The untitled project is spearheaded by director Ponram. Pawnraj rose to fame after he appeared in Sivakarthikeyan, Soori and Keerthy Suresh starrer Rajinimurugan. The film released in 2015.

He is also known for his work in films like Sivakarthikeyan's Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013) and Seema Raja (2018). Meanwhile, several fans of the actor are offering condolences on social media.

#RIPPawnraj வருத்தப்படாத வாலிபர் சங்கம் ரஜினிமுருகன், போன்ற படங்களில் நடித்தவரும் எனது கோ டைரக்டருமான பவுன்ராஜ் ஹார்ட் அட்டாக்கில் இறந்து விட்டார் அவருக்கு ஆழ்ந்த இரக்கங்கள் pic.twitter.com/uxOdKTHp2z — ponram (@ponramVVS) May 15, 2021

