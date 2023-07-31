Tamil actor Santhanam remembers visiting Nayanthara's house and playing with her twins Uyir and Ulag

Tamil actor Santhanam is very close to Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan. He has worked with the Lady Superstar and is like a family member to her. In a recent interview, while promoting his film DD Returns, he opened up about his relationship with Nayanthara and also spoke about the twins, Uyir and Ulag.

Santhanam said that he has considered Nayanthara as a younger sister right from their first meeting together and that he shares a close brotherly bond with her. The actor also revealed that he also met her twins when he had gone to her house last year. Santhaman visited their home as he was part of Vignesh's shelved project AK62 with Ajith Kumar.

Santhanam said that he was treated to great food by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, and he got a chance to interact and play with their children as well. He said that he took them in their lap and told Nayanthara that he would get their ears pierced after they get a little older.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's family

The much-loved couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram in the presence of family and friends from the film industry including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Anirudh Ravichander, and others. The couple dated for many years before entering into marital bliss. After four months of marriage, they welcomed their twin boys in October. They became proud parents of twin boys via surrogacy. Ever since then, on special occasions like Diwali, Christmas, and others, they often shared pics with their twins without revealing their faces.



ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia calls her performance in Thalapathy Vijay's Sura 'bad'; says knew film's fate during shooting