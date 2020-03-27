Tamil actor Sethuraman of Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya fame passes away due to cardiac arrest

The actor who shot to fame after his role in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya died due to a heart stroke at his residence on March 26.

The Tamil actor cum dermatologist Sethuraman passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 36. The actor who shot to fame after his role in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya died due to a heart stroke at his residence. As per the news reports, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest at 8.45 PM at his home and was declared dead. The south actor Sethuraman was survived by his wife and kid. The news of the actors passing away has shocked many in the south film industry and his friend circle. The fans of the actor expressed their shock over the actor's sudden demise and offered condolences to the family.

South actor Sathish and World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajesh confirmed the news of the actor Sethuraman's death. Sathish tweeted saying, it was sad to hear about actor Sethuraman's death, who passed away a few hours ago due to a cardiac arrest. He offered his condolences to the actor's family. The Tamil actor Sethuraman had also shared a video talking about the recent global outbreak of the COVID-19.

Check out the tweet by actor Sathish

Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2 — Sathish (actorsathish) March 26, 2020

The fans of the actor just cannot believe the unfortunate news of the actor's death. The video is been shared by many of Sethuraman's fans on social media, who are still in shock. The south actor also featured in films like Vaaliba Raja and Sakka Podu Podu Raja. In the year 2016, Sethuraman also launched his clinic. Actors like Bobby Simha, Nithin Sathya, Aravind Akash, Dharan Kumar, and Venkat Prabhu were among the guests that were present at the launch of Sethuraman's clinic.

