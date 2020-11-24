Tamil actor Thavasi dies aged 60 post succumbing to cancer

Thavasi had been undergoing cancer for quite some time. Numerous actors helped him financially for undergoing the treatment.

Tamil actor and comedian Thavasi is no more. He passed away on Monday aged 60 after fighting a brave battle with cancer. He was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madurai where he breathed his last. This piece of news has been confirmed by Thiruppurankundram MLA, Dr. P Saravanan. The late actor had been receiving treatment at the latter’s hospital. According to the reports, he suffered breathlessness post which he was being shifted to the ICU at around 8 pm.

Earlier, netizens were shocked upon watching a heartbreaking video of the actor who informed about his diagnosis with cancer and sought financial help for getting his treatment done. Dr. Saravanan reportedly provided him treatment free of cost at his hospital. Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi offered him a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh and took note of his health through a telephonic conversation. Apart from that, Simbu and Rajinikanth also provided financial help to him later on.

Apart from that, STR donated an amount of Rs 1 lakh for Thavasi’s treatment. The late actor was an inevitable part of the South film industry for almost 30 years. Right from the 1993 drama Kizhakku Cheemayile to the Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Annaatthe, he acted in multiple movies over the span of his career. He is said to have worked in over 140 movies as a supporting character. One of his most popular roles is the one that he played in Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam back in 2013.

May his departed soul rest in peace.

