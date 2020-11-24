Tamil actor Thavasi passes away: Bigg Boss fame Kasthuri Shankar, Cheran and others offer condolences

Many Tamil actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Silambarasan, Robo Shankar among others helped Thavasi for medical and other expenses after he had posted a video requesting for the same.

In a shocking and saddening piece of news, Tamil actor Thavasi who was fighting his battle with cancer, passed away yesterday. He was 60. According to media reports, he passed away at a private hospital in Madurai as he was critical and was suffering from oesophageal cancer. The news about Thavasi's death has shocked the industry and fans. Many celebs took to Twitter and offered condolences. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Kasthuri Shankar, Cheran, Robo Shankar and others also mourned Thavasi's death. Kasturi tweeted, "sad news. My brother Dr Saravanan MLA @mdr_saravanan was treating thavasi aiyyaa . Still the disease was advanced. Prayers."

The former reality show contestant Robo Shankar thanked everyone for coming forward and helping Thavasi financial for the treatment. He said, "I was one of the last few people who visited Thavasi Anna. I am very sad to hear the news of Thavasi’s demise." Many Tamil actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Silambarasan, Robo Shankar among others helped Thavasi for medical and other expenses after he posted a video requesting for the same.

MLA Dr. Saravanan confirmed the news first on Twitter. Saravanan, who is also the managing director of the hospital wrote, “Thavasi was admitted in our private hospital on November 11. As Thavasi was suffering from an advanced stage of oesophageal cancer, he was admitted as in-patient for treatment. An oesophageal stent was fitted as part of the treatment. In spite of the best efforts, Thavasi breathed his last at around 8 pm."

குணச்சித்திர நடிகர் திரு.தவசி அவர்கள் உணவுக் குழாய் புற்றுநோயால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு 11.11.2020 அன்று (மிகவும் முற்றிய நிலையில்) எங்களது சரவணா மருத்துவமனையில் உள்நோயாளியாக அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டார். அவருக்கு உணவுக்குழாயில் Oesophageal Stent பொருத்தியிருந்தோம். தனி அறையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று pic.twitter.com/6XmnDwUbJX — Dr.P.Saravanan MD.,MLA (@mdr_saravanan) November 23, 2020

