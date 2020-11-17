Tamil actor Thavasi is in a shocking and unrecognisable condition due to Cancer; Seeks help for treatment

A video of him appealing to the fans to help him for the treatment has gone viral on social media.

In a shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, Tamil actor Thavasi better is known for his role in Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster hit movie 'Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam' is currently in an extremely bad condition. According to media reports, the VVS fame comedy actor is suffering from cancer and is admitted in a hospital for the treatment. A video of him appealing to the fans to help him for the treatment has gone viral on social media. In the video, Thavasi looks unrecognisable and weak in health due to cancer.

According to a report in Galatta, he appeals to his fans in the video saying, "In a career spanning over 30 years, I have acted in movies starting from Kizhakku Cheemaiyile to Annaatthe. I never thought I'd be affected by such a disease. I am not able to do anything. I am not able to talk properly. I request all my fellow actors in the industry and the people of the state to help me recover from this so that I will be able to continue my acting." Thavasi's son also took to Twitter asking for help. His then and now picture might break your heart.

Last year in 2019, Thavasi had reportedly met with a road accident while returning from the shoot. He suffered serious injuries.

Credits :Twitter

