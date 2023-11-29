Tamil actor Vijayakanth's health condition deteriorates; Actor-politician's net worth, car collection and more

Vijayakanth is undeniably one of the most popular names in Tamil Nadu. The veteran actor, who has featured in more than 150 films throughout his career, also served as the opposition leader of the state from 2011 to 2016.

On November 20th this year, the actor-turned-politician, who is 71, was hospitalized due to persistent cough and throat ache. Although it was reported then that his condition was stable, it is learned now that Vijayakanth’s condition has actually deteriorated mildly, and that he has been put on pulmonary support. It is further understood that the actor will be kept under observation for another two weeks.

Vijayakanth’s professional front

Vijayakanth, also referred to as Captain Vijayakanth by his fans, has had a prolific career as an actor, spanning close to 46 years. He was last seen in a cameo role in the 2015 film Sagaptham. Over the course of his career, the actor has also been honored with the State Award for the Best Actor by the Tamil Nadu state government in 1988 for his film Senthoora Poove.

The actor, who is known for his patriotic roles, started his own political party, named Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhakam in 2005. The party contested in the 2006 Legislative Assembly elections, and won a single seat. For the 2011 elections, the DMDK formed an alliance with the AIADMK, for the elections. He won the elections, and even served as the opposition leader for the five years that followed.

Vijayakanth’s car collections

Apart from being an actor and a politician, the Gajendra actor is also known to be an avid car enthusiast. He is also known to have an interest in collecting cars as well. In fact, according to Filmbeat, Vijayakanth’s first car was a Premier Padmini, which he bought in the early days of his career. Since then, the actor has expanded his collection and now owns a fleet of luxury cars, including:

Audi Q7: The car has a 2995 CC engine, and is worth approximately 87 lakhs

The car has a 2995 CC engine, and is worth approximately 87 lakhs BMW X5: This car has a 2998 CC engine, and an approximate value of 96 lakhs

This car has a 2998 CC engine, and an approximate value of 96 lakhs Mercedes-Benz S350: The car features a 2987 CC engine, and is approximately worth 1.2 Crores

The car features a 2987 CC engine, and is approximately worth 1.2 Crores Volvo S90: The car has a 1969 CC engine, and is worth 66 lakhs

The car has a 1969 CC engine, and is worth 66 lakhs Ford Endeavour: This one has a 1996 CC engine and is worth 36 lakhs

This one has a 1996 CC engine and is worth 36 lakhs Hyundai Santa Fe: Worth 27 lakhs, and consisting of a 2199 CC engine

Worth 27 lakhs, and consisting of a 2199 CC engine Toyota Innova Crysta: Worth 25 lakhs and consisting a 2694 CC engine

Vijayakanth’s net worth

According to Filmbeat, the actor started his career off with a salary of 200 rupees, way back in the 1970s. Now, he has a net worth ranging between 6 to 7 Million USD, which is close to 50 to 60 crores. The amount includes his salary from politics, acting, as well as brand endorsements.

Advertisement

It is reported that the actor charged a fee ranging between 5 and 10 crores for a film, towards the end of his film career. Apart from that, he also has investments in real estate, film production, and other related businesses.

Vijayakanth stays in a mansion in Mamandur, worth approximately 4.25 crores. He has a house in Madurai as well. Earlier this year, the Maayavi actor’s mansion in Saligramam, which also had a pool and a garden in it, was auctioned off by a public sector bank for 4.25 crore, in a bid to recover 5.52 crores that the actor-politician had defaulted on.

Vijayakanth on the personal front

Vijayakanth was born in 1952 as Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami. He adopted his stage name Vijayakanth in order to make it easier for his fans to remember him, as well as to leave his mark in the entertainment industry.

The actor married Premalatha in 1990. The couple have two sons, Vijaya Prabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian. The latter has also featured in films like Sagaptham and Madura Veeran.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Actor-politician Vijayakanth hospitalized in Chennai