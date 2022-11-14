Tamil actor Vishal will get married on THIS one condition

Kollywood actor Vishal has hit the headlines yet again after he opened up about his marriage plans during a media event for his upcoming film Laththi. While interacting with the media, Vishal confirmed that he is dating someone and will 'introduce' everyone to her girlfriend soon. "I will soon announce my wedding date," said the actor. However, Vishal has kept one condition before he ties the knot.

Vishal, as we all know is constructing a building for Nadigar Sangam, which is being built for 3500 artists and stageplay artists. Vishal made it clear that he would marry only after the construction of this building is completed.