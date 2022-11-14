Tamil actor Vishal will get married on THIS one condition
Vishal confirmed that he is dating someone and will 'introduce' everyone to her girlfriend soon. However, he has kept one condition before he ties the knot.
Kollywood actor Vishal has hit the headlines yet again after he opened up about his marriage plans during a media event for his upcoming film Laththi. While interacting with the media, Vishal confirmed that he is dating someone and will 'introduce' everyone to her girlfriend soon. "I will soon announce my wedding date," said the actor. However, Vishal has kept one condition before he ties the knot.
Vishal, as we all know is constructing a building for Nadigar Sangam, which is being built for 3500 artists and stageplay artists. Vishal made it clear that he would marry only after the construction of this building is completed.
Last year, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vishal opened up about his personal life and said that he believes in destiny and goes with the flow. Asked if marriage is on the cards, Vishal said, "Marriage will happen when it got to happen. It is destiny and I go with the flow...Like I never knew I would become such a successful actor, and then producer."
Laththi
Talking about Laththi, it is a multilingual film starring Vishal Krishna and Sunaina in prominent roles. It is an action drama by debutant director A Vinodkumar and is backed by Ramana and Nandaa's production house. Vishal will be donning the khaki once again in this upcoming intense action drama.
Sam CS has composed the music and M Balasubramaniam has taken care of the cinematography for the film.
