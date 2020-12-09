  1. Home
Tamil Actor & VJ Chithra's Demise: Khushbu Sundar, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj pay tribute; Fans send their condolence

Chithra, who shot to her fame after she starred in Tamil TV series Pandian Stores, got engaged to a Chennai based businessman, and their wedding was supposed to happen next month.
Tamil Actor & VJ Chithra's Demise: Khushbu Sundar, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj pay tribute; Fans send their condolence
In the most recent shocking news from the Tamil film industry, popular TV actress and host Chithra passed away on Wednesday. Media reports suggested that she died by suicide. The incident happened when she was staying in a start hotel in Chennai with her fiancé. Apparently, when he woke up in the morning, he found her hanging from the ceiling of the hotel room. Later, he informed the police and her body was recovered from the hotel for further investigation.

Taking to their social media spaces, celebrities and fans shared their condolence messages. Khushbu Sundar wrote, “When a life full of energy is snuffed away too soon. What drives them far far away? Wish she had reached out to someone, anyone. Never knew her personally, yet feel the pain. Hope you have found what you were looking for, peace.” She also shared a photo of Chithra while paying her tribute.

See their messages here:



 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


Also Read: Pandian Stores actress Chithra dies by suicide months after getting engaged to Chennai based businessman

Popular Kollywood actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj took to his Twitter space and shared his condolence message. He wrote, “Time n again we talk about this Life is too precious to end it. I really wish she spoke out to someone before deciding to end her life. Wtv the WAR u are fighting within, pls speak it out, it DEFINITELY HELPS... a second is more than enuf to change a decision”. Her friends from the industry shared selfies and photos with her while paying their tribute, while her fans shared their tributes on social media.

