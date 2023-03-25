Tamil actor Yashika Aanand to get arrested for the car accident case?

Yashika Aanand is a Tamil actress, who was in the headlines last year for her car accident. In July 2022, the actress met an accident near Mahabalipuram, where her best friend also died on the spot. Later, a case was filed at the court and the hearing has been pending. Now, as per the latest update in the case, the court has issued a warrant to arrest if Yashika doesn't appear.

According to reports, Yashika Aanand was ordered to appear in front of the court a few days ago but she didn't. So the court sent notice again to the actress. The court stated that if Yashika doesn't appear in court on April 25, she will be likely to get arrested in the car accident case by the police.

About the accident

The incident left a dreadful mark on Yashika as she not only suffered serious injuries but also lost one of her best friends. The SUV, which the actress was driving, overturned after hitting a divider. The horrific accident took place during the wee hours of July 24. After the accident, she was on bed rest for above 6 months.

Several reports claimed that Yashika Aanand and her friends were intoxicated. However, she later called off the reports and stated that the police confirmed she and her friends were not intoxicated at all.

One of Yashika’s friends, Vallichetti Pavani died on the spot. She also penned a note last year of how she feels guilty and hopes her family forgives her. The actress's note read, "I really miss you each second Pavani. I know you can never forgive me. I’m really sorry. I put your family in such a horrible situation. Just know I miss you each second and I’m forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rests in peace. I pray you come back to me. Hope someday your family forgives me. I’ll forever cherish our memories.”