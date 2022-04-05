Tamil actors Vimala Raman and Vinay Rai to tie the knot soon?

Tamil actor Vinay Rai and Vimala Raman are reportedly all set to tie the knot very soon. Yes, the couple has been in a relationship for two years and is planning to take it to next level. The lovebirds have shared a lot of pics of them enjoying vacays in various destinations including the Maldives on their respective social media pages. However, nothing is officially confirmed as the couple is yet to make an announcement regarding it.

For unversed, Vinay Rai made his debut in Tamil in the late Jeeva's directorial Unnale Unnale and gained a huge female fan following. He starred in a few hit movies such as Jeyam Kondan and Endrendrum Punnagai after which there was a brief lull. In 2017, he made a strong comeback as an antagonist in Thupparivalan, which starred Vishal and Prasanna. The success of his role prompted him to sign Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan and 'Thunindhavan opposite Suriya that showed him in and out negative shades.

In the following years, Vimala Raman played the leading lady in a handful of films including Gaayam 2, Ranga The Donga, and Raaj. In 2013, the Sydney-born diva made her Bollywood debut with Ankush Bhatt’s Mumbai Mirror and has gradually shifted towards supporting roles in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

