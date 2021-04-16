Tamil actress Radha of Sundhara Travels fame files a harassment complaint against a sub inspector

Virugambakkam Police has received the complaint from the actress, but no FIR has been registered yet.

According to media reports, actress Radha of Tamil film Sundhara Travels fame has filed a harassment complaint against a sub-inspector. The actress, who claims him to be her husband, has stated in the complaint that he has abused her verbally and physically, doubting her fidelity. Virugambakkam police station has received the complaint but no FIR has been registered yet. Reportedly, Radha's second husband, the sub-inspector did not like her staying in touch with male friends and that's when he started threatening the actress and her mother.

While the inquiry on the case is on, a few media reports state, Vasantharaja (40), a sub-inspector and Radha secretly got married a few months ago at home. However, it came as a shock when the police found that Vasantharaja is already married and has 2 children.

Radha was married to a filmmaker and has a son together. After her divorce from him, she has been living with her son in Saligramam.

Actress Radha has time and again managed to hit the headlines over her controversial relationships. In November 2013, she had lodged a complaint against entrepreneur Faizul, stating he refused to marry her after 6 years of relationship and reportedly, had threatened to even make their private videos public. In a few weeks, she withdrew her complaint. According to a report in IndiaGlitz, in August 2016, Radha again claimed that a gangster named Vairam from Puzhal Central Prison threatened her for her relationship with film producer, Munivel. Producer, Munivel's wife then slammed Radha for ruining their marriage.

Radha was a part of a Tamil comedy film directed by Asokan. The film featured Murali, Radha, and Vadivelu and while Vasu, Sabitha Anand, and Vinu Chakravarthy appear in supporting roles. Written by Govind Padman and Mahesh Mithra, it is a remake of their Malayalam film Ee Parakkum Thalika (2001).

Credits :New Indian Express

