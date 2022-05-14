Tamil actress Sahana found dead on her birthday, family accuses husband for murder

Tamil and Malayalam actress Sahana was found dead in a tragic way on her birthday on April 13. Sahana was found hanging on the window railing at her residence in Parambil Bazar. After her body was found in mysterious condition, the police took her husband Sajjad into custody as Sahana's parents alleged the death as murder.

As per reports in Mathrubhumi News, Sahana's mother said to media, "My daughter would never die by suicide, she was murdered. She used to complain to me that her husband was beating her, and not properly feeding her. She was tortured. She was murdered. The police must investigate and give justice to my daughter".

According to the police reports, the couple had several fights due to money as Sahana's husband is unemployed. The landlord of their house in a police statement reportedly said, "I heard Sajjad’s call for help and I rushed to the house. I saw his wife lying on his lap when I entered the house. When I asked him what happened, he said she was not responding. So I asked him to take her to the hospital. We then called the police and they reached here within five minutes".

Sahana's parents also accused her husband Sajjad of physical violence and emotional trauma. Reportedly, the couple got married a year and a half ago.

Sahana acted in several jewellery advertisements and also acted in the film 'Lock Down' directed by martial arts coach Jolly Bastian, which is ready for release.

