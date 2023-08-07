Tamil actress Sindhu passes away at 42 after a long battle with Cancer

Tamil actress Sindhu, who is well known for Vaantha Balan's 2010 Angadi Theru, passed away on Monday morning after battling Cancer. Midnight around, 2 AM, she breathed her last in sleep at the age of 44. The late actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and fought a long battle with several treatments.

Actor Kottachi took to social media and shared the heart-wrenching news. He shared a photo of her and wrote, Today at 2.15 in the morning, film actress Angadi Teru Sindhu died naturally. He had posted, "I pray to God for the peace of his soul." Several fans and admirers are offering condolences to the painful news.

Sindhu underwent treatment at a private hospital in Kilpauk for the past few years. She also shared a video on social media, requesting financial help for her cancer treatment. Actors like Karthi, Isari Ganesh, Satish Kumar and others came forward to help her with the hospital expenses.



Sindhu reportedly started her journey as a child artist. She had a very tough life acting in films as poverty prevailed at her home. Sindhu was married at the age of 14 and became a mother to a child and had a very troublesome married life. It is reported that her husband wasn't a good man and struggled a lot to grow up her child.



