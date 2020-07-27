Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi attempts suicide and shares a video on Facebook before doing it; Now hospitalised

Before taking this extreme step, Vijayalakshmi recorded a video and shared it on Facebook. The actress also revealed in the video that she consumed some pills.

(TRIGGER WARNING)

In a shocking news, Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi allegedly tried to end her life on Sunday. According to media reports, she claims social media abuse and bullying as the reason why she decided to take the extreme step. According to reports in TOI, Vijayalakshmi has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and is recovering. Prior to it, Vijayalakshmi recorded a video and shared it on Facebook. The actress revealed in the video that she consumed some pills that would lead to reducing blood pressure, resulting in death.

In the video, she says, "This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently. I have already taken a couple of my BP tablets, so in sometime I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead. I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because of I was born in Karnataka Seeman has tortured me a lot."

She further says, "As a woman I have put up with it to my highest capabilities, I won’t be able handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously. You slut shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you.

I request my fans to not let Seeman away from this case, he should never get anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye-opener to everyone. I don’t want to be a slave to anybody."

PS: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

