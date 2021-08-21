Tamil and Malayalam actress Chitra passes away due to cardiac arrest

Popular yesteryear actress Chitra, who was well known in the Tamil and Malayalam industry, passed away on Saturday morning, due to cardiac arrest. She was 56. According to reports, Chitra, who was living with her family in Chennai’s Saligramam, suffered a sudden heart attack.

As soon as the news broke out on the internet, several popular personalities and netizens took to social media to express their condolences to her family.

The actress is popularly referred to as "Nallennai Chithra" because of the fame she attained with the advertisement of an oil company. Chitra has acted in more than 100 films as he began her career in the film industry in 80s and went on to star opposite big actors both in Malayalam and Tamil. She started off as a child artist with director K Balachander in his 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal and made her debut as an adult with Mohanlal and Prem Nazir in the 1983 movie Attakalasham.

Some of her popular 80s movies in Tamil and Malayalam are Panchgani, Aval Appadithan, Auto Raja, Krodham, Chinna Poove Mella Pesu, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Amaram, Nayam Vyakthamakunnu, Ekalavyan and many others. In the 2000s, Chitra returned to the industry with films such as Mazhavillu and Soothradharan.

Chitra took retirement from films after her marriage to Vijayaraghavan, a businessman, and the couple has a daughter named Mahalakshmi.