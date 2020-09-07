Tamil Bigg Boss 1 contestants Harish Kalyan, Snehan attend Arav and Raahei’s wedding; See PHOTOS

In the photos that surfaced online, several contestants from Tamil Bigg Boss 1 were seen posing with Aarav as they took part in the event.

Several celebrities have got married and announced their engagement in 2020. Especially during this period of lockdown, several celebrities including Rana Daggubati, Nithiin have gotten married. Now, the news of Arav Nafeez’s wedding took over the internet. Aarav shot to his fame after his participation in Tamil Bigg Boss Season 1. He got married to Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha heroine Raahei on September 6, and their wedding photos took over the internet.

Several people from the reality show’s first season including Gayathri Raghuram, Snehan, Suja Varunee, Bindu Madhavi, Harathi Ganesan, Shakthi and Harish Kalyan were seen in the photos that surfaced online. Popular Kollywood director KS Ravikumar was also seen in the photos. According to media reports, the couple's wedding took place at 11.30 AM in Chennai. Reportedly, the families have followed the Covid-19 protocols. Arav and Oviya Helen, who were co-contestants in the reality show, were in a relationship for a while. However, Oviya recently revealed that they both broke up as she does not believe in marriage.

Their infamous relationship started when they were in the Bigg Boss house. However, it was short lived and it ended soon after they both came out of the house. On the work front, Raahei will be making her acting debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming directorial venture, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. The film has Varun as the hero, while popular actor Krishna will be seen as the main antagonist. On the other hand, Arav will be next seen in Raja Bheema. Directed by debut filmmaker Naresh Sampath, Raja Bheema has Arav, Ashima Narwal and Nasser in pivotal roles.

