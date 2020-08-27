0
Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Aarav Nafeez to get married to Raahei on September 6?

While neither Aarav nor Raahei has officially announced this news, it has still made the headlines and people are sharing it across all social media platforms.
Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Aarav Nafeez to get married to Raahei on September 6?Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Aarav Nafeez to get married to Raahei on September 6?

We it looks like the celebrities are in a spree of getting married and announcing their engagement. Especially during this period of lock down, several celebrities including Rana Daggibati, Nithiin have gotten married. Now, a news has surfaced stating that Aarav Nafeez, who shot to his fame after his participation in Tamil Bigg Boss Season 1, is all set to get hitched soon. Rumour mills have that he will get married to budding actress Raahei on September 6.

According to The Times Of India, they both were in a relationship for a while, and they will announce their wedding soon. However, no official confirmation has been made by either party yet. Aarav and Oviya Helen, who were co contestants in the reality show, were in a relationship for a while. However, Oviya recently revealed that they both broke up as she does not believe in marriage. Their infamous relationship started when they were in the Bigg Boss house.

On the work front, Raahei will be making her acting debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming directorial venture, Joshua Imai Pol Khaakha. The film has Varun as the hero, while popular actor Krishna will be seen as the main antagonist. On the other hand, Aarav will be next seen in Rajabheema. Directed by debut filmmaker Naresh Sampath, Rajabheema has Arav, Ashima Narwal, and Nasser in pivotal roles. Produced by S Mohan under Surabi Films, Rajabheema’s music score has been composed by Simon K King and cinematography by SR Sathish Kumar. Though the shooting of Rajabheema was wrapped much before Arav starrer Market Raja MBBS, the release of the film was delayed due to unknown reasons. In Market Raja MBBS, Aarav played the role of a gangster.

Credits :The Times Of India

