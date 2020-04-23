Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Snehan visits Theepetti Ganesan after his video seeking financial aid goes viral

After the video of Theepetti Ganesan seeking financial help went viral, Tamil Bigg Boss 1 fame Snehan visited the actor and assured help.

Taking to his Twitter handle, popular lyricist and Tamil Bigg Boss season 1 fame Snehan shared a photo of himself at the residence of Theepetti Ganesan. Sharing the photo, he stated that it is the responsibility of artists to help fellow artists who are suffering. He also stated that his organization, ‘Snehan Seyalagam’ has provided groceries to his family for two weeks. The lyricist added that he will also take care of the education of Thepetti Ganesan’s children.

For the unversed, Theepetti Ganesan posted an emotional video a couple of days back explaining his financial crisis, and how he has been struggling to meet his daily needs. In the video, he sought the help of Thala Ajith for financial aid. The video caught the attention of many celebrities who promised financial aid. Yesterday, Raghava Lawrence had promised aid to provide proper education to Ganesan’s children. He also promised to contact Thala Ajith’s manager and share the video with him.

Raghava Lawrence wrote on Twitter, "Hi brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details." The video has caught the attention of many, who are trying their best to help the actor financially.

