Tamil Bigg Boss 1 famed Ganesh Venkatraman to play baddie in Hindi remake of Polladhavan? Find out

Actor Ganesh Venkatraman took to his Twitter account and shared a photo while revealing that he will be playing a role in the Hindi remake of Tamil movie Polladhavan, Guns Of Banaras.

It is well-known that Dhanush starrer Polladhavan is being remade in Hindi. The first look poster of the film, titled as Guns of Banaras was released recently. Now, in exciting news, Tamil Bigg Boss season 1 famed Ganesh Venkatraman took to his Twitter and announced that he will feature in the movie. Hearsay has that he will play Daniel Balaji’s role in Guns of Banaras. It is to be noted that he had delivered amazing performances in his movies Abhiyum Naanum and Unnaipol Oruvan. Guns Of Banaras will be Ganesh Venkatraman's debut Bollywood film.

The film features Karan Nath in the lead role. The film’s cast also includes Nathalia Kaur, Abhimanyu Singh, Ganesh Venkataraman, Shilpa Shirodkar, Zarina Wahab, Mohan Agashe, Tej Sapru among the others. Directed by Shekhar Suri, Guns of Banaras is produced by Ashok Manshi and Shaina Nath Taldar.

Even though the film’s shooting was wrapped up a long time ago, the film was not released owing to various delays in the production. Guns of Banaras is scheduled to hit the screens on February 28, 2020. Apart from this Hindi remake, Polladhavan has already been remade in Telugu as Kurradu and in Kannada as Punda. Meanwhile, director Vetrimaaran and Dhanush gave a megahit movie Asuran last year. Asuran was one of the best movies of the year and it recently crossed 100 days in cinema halls. The film had Dhanush playing dual roles and it had Manju Warrier as the lead lady. Pasupathi and Prakash Raj were seen playing prominent roles in Asuran.

Credits :Twitter

Read More