Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Sherin Shringar hits out at a troll who tried to body shame her

Taking to her Instagram post, Tamil Bigg Boss season 2 fame Sherin Shringar slammed a troll who tried to body shame her.

Sherin Shringar, who stole our hearts after her appearance in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, has now made the headlines by slamming a troll who tried to body shame her. After the troll shamed her physical appearance in the show, he went on to approciate the Visil actor's looks in her Instagram posts. Well, it did not go well with Sherin. She made a separate post slamming people who body shame others and urged people to be positive.

Sharing a photo, she wrote on Instagram, "Yes, people are very quick to make hurtful assumptions based on appearances, proving the point that we do indeed live in a superficial world and reinforcing the concept of self-love and self-acceptance". This post received the attention of people as they applauded her fitting response to slam the troll. People even encouraged her to post more such photos and posts. Sherin, who was not seen in the entertainment industry for a long time, made her first appearance in Bigg Boss, in which she was one of the finalists. In fact, her bittersweet relationship with her co-contestant Tharshan, was one of the major reasons for the season’s success.

During the show, she had revealed that she took up courses for digital jockeying and now she is a professional DJ. She even stated that she likes it more when people identify her as a DJ than an actor.

