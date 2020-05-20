Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan shares a delightful VIDEO on her son's birthday; Watch

Taking to her Instagram space, Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Vijayalakshmi Ahathiyan shared a beautiful video on her son Nilan's birthday.

Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, who made her Kollywood debut with Venkat Prabhu’s Chennai 28, took part in the second season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. Her bold way of handling things and the way she dealt with even her toughest co-contestants were widely admired by the fans of the show. She stole the hearts of people when her son Nilan appeared in the show and made us all shed some tears looking at the beautiful bonding that the family shared.

Now, she took to her Instagram space and shared a video on her son’s birthday. In the video, a butterfly can be seen following her son and he can be seen enjoying it joyfully. Sharing the video, she wrote on the photo sharing app, “Look who showed up out of nowhere to wish nilan! Well that was a surprise”. The video instantly became popular with people commenting on how adorable it is and wishing her son a very happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi has been sharing photos of her workout sessions during quarantine and it can be noted that she has been spending some quality time with her family during the lockdown period. On the work front, Vijayalakshmi is currently playing the lead role in the TV series Dum Dum Dum. She made her small screen debut with the show titled Nayagi. She has also judged the popular reality show Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai.

Watch the video here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×