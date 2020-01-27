Tamil Bigg Boss 3 contestant Tharshan’s debut movie is with a ‘BIG TEAM’; Check details

Tamil Bigg Boss season 3 contestant, Tharshan, took to his Instagram space and revealed that he has been signed to play a key role in a project with a big team.

It is well known that we all love just love Tharshan Thiyagarajah from Tamil Bigg Boss season 3 for his simplicity and down to earth behaviour. Now we cannot be much happier for him, after he announced that he has signed a big project with a big team. He took to his Instagram space and posted a video, stating that he has signed his first movie and today. However, he did not reveal any more details and stated that his first look for the movie will be revealed in a couple of days. He stated that it is a big team that he is associated with, and he thanked his fans.

Tharshan was there in the show till the week before finals and he was one of the most loved contestants of that season. When he was eliminated from the show, it came as a huge disappointment to the fans of the show for we all wanted to see him win the title. However, the title winner, Mugen Rao was yet another most loved contestants of the season.

Meanwhile, hearsay has that Mugen Rao has been roped in to play the lead role in a Kollywood film. According to a report in Galatta Media, the actor has been roped in to play the lead in a movie produced by SN Rajarajan, under his K Productions. However, no official confirmation has been made by the actor or the production house.

Credits :Instagram

Read More