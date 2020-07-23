Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Abhirami Venkatachalam gets nostalgic as she shares her Bharatanatyam stills

Abhirami Venkatachalam was last seen sharing the screen space with Thala Ajith in Nerkonda Paarvai.

Abhirami Venkatachalam, who shot to fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, took to her Instagram space on Thursday and shared a video, in which her stills from an earlier Baradhanatiyam concert were seen. Sharing the video, she stated that she was looking forward to dancing again for Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru and that she enjoyed every moment on the stage. She added that she might not be perfect but her devotion to Lord Shiva would never fade.

Abirami shot to fame after her participation in the third season Tamil Bigg Boss. Her bittersweet relationship with co-contestant and title winner Mugen Rao was one of the main reasons for the show’s success. Sharing the video, She wrote on the photo-sharing app, “I enjoyed every moment on that stage the love for dance ... will work more hard, thanks for this opportunity @chennaiyilthiruvaiyaru waiting for more opportunities to feel the divine #shambo #daytoremember I might not be perfect but the Bhakti on my Shambo will never fade #Throwback”.

Abhirami Venkatachalam was last seen sharing the screen space with Thala Ajith in Nerkonda Paarvai. The film was the official Tamil remake of National Award-winning Hindi film Pink. Directed by H Vinod, the film was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Vidya Balan played the role of Ajith’s wife, while the film also had Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, and Rangaraj Pandey in prominent roles. In the film, Ajith Kumar played the role of an advocate with a minor psychological issue, which occurred after the passing away of his wife.

