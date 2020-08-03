Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Kasthuri Shankar SLAMS internet trolls; Says she is 5 years younger than Ajith Kumar

Taking to her Twitter space, she slammed Twitterati who made ageist comments against her.

Actor Kasthuri has been making the headlines for a while now. While her Tweets have often made the headlines, after she commented on her co contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar’s wedding with Peter Paul, she has been making headlines across the state of Tamil Nadu. Her Tweets and opinions are received with a mixed response by her fans and followers. While some laud her for her bold statements, others have slammed her comments.

Now, she has made the headlines yet again after saying that she is 5 years younger than Thala Ajith. Taking to her Twitter space, she slammed Twitterati who made ageist comments against her. This has now taken over the internet with fans and followers of Kasthuri sharing the screenshot of her Tweet across all social media platforms. Since this has come at a time when Ajith’s fans are celebrating the actor’s 28 years in the industry, it is going even more viral.

Kasthuri made the headlines recently after she supported yesteryear actor Vijayalakshmi after she attempted suicide. She met her in person and stated that she was in need of professional help. She has acted in several films, and her most famous one is Indian with Kamal Haasan. The film had her playing the role of Kamal Haasan’s sister. In Bigg Boss, her co contestants were Vanitha Vijayakumar, Sherin Shringar, Mugen Rao and Sandy Master to name a few. Mugen Rao emerged to be the title winner, while Sandy Master was the runner up.

