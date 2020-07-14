  1. Home
Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Kavin’s upcoming film to have Bigil actor Gayathri Reddy in a key role

Directed by Vineeth Varaprasad, the film will have Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Kavin as the leading actor, while Amritha Aiyer also of Bigil fame will be playing the leading lady.
Model turned actress Gayathri Reddy, who shot to fame after her role in Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil, will be next seen playing a key role in Kavin’s upcoming film titled Lift. Directed by Vineeth Varaprasad, the film will have Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Kavin as the leading actor, while Amritha Aiyer also of Bigil fame will be playing the leading lady. Touted to be a thriller, the shooting of the film was wrapped up in March and the post-production work is underway.

In a recent interaction with her fans on social media, Gayathri revealed that she will be playing a key role in the film. She added that director Vineeth Varaprasad was an amazing person to work with. About Kavin, she said he has a huge heart. Kavin, whose career took a peak after his Tamil TV series Saravanan Meenakshi, has a huge fan base after his participation in Bigg Boss. His bittersweet relationship with co-contestant Losliya was one of the reasons for the season’s success.

Kavin will be next seen playing a key role in Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film titled Doctor. Directed by Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan himself in association with KJR Studios. The first single track of Doctor will be revealed by the makers on July 16. A making video of the song was released yesterday and it received a huge response from the fans.

