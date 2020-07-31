  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Madhumitha makes the best out of quarantine time; Learns car driving and bike riding

Sharing some photos and videos of herself riding bike and driving car, she said in her post that she would be more independent from now, as she can commute wherever she wants on her own
13787 reads Mumbai
Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Madhumitha makes the best out of quarantine time; Learns car driving and bike ridingTamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Madhumitha makes the best out of quarantine time; Learns car driving and bike riding
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kollywood actor Madhumitha, who rose to her fame after her comic roles in films like OK OK, Idharkku Thaane Aasaippattai Balakumara, etc. increased her fan base after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. With the show, she became a household name and her stand to follow Tamil culture was lauded by her fans. While she had a strong fanbase, she quit the show by attempting suicide. Though her act was criticised by many, her fans even grew short.

Now, in her recent social media post, she has revealed that he has been utilising the lockdown period by learning to drive car and to ride bike. Sharing some photos and videos of herself riding bike and driving car, she said in her post that she would be more independent from now, as she can commute wherever she wants on her own, and she does not have to depend on anyone. She also advocated that all women should try to be as independent as possible.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 to begin soon; Makers to come up with an official announcement

Check out her Tweet here:

Fondly called Jangiri Madhumitha, the actor’s co-contestants in the season were Vanitha Vijayakumar, Kasthuri, Sherin Shringar among the others. Malaysian-based singer Mugen Rao emerged to be the title winner of the season, while Sandy master was the show’s runner up. On the work front, Madhumitha was last seen in Asuraguru starring Vikram Prabhu as the lead actor. She has a line up of films in her kitty including GV Prakash's Aayiram Jenmangal, Santhanam’s Dikkilona.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement