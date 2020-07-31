Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Madhumitha makes the best out of quarantine time; Learns car driving and bike riding

Sharing some photos and videos of herself riding bike and driving car, she said in her post that she would be more independent from now, as she can commute wherever she wants on her own

Kollywood actor Madhumitha, who rose to her fame after her comic roles in films like OK OK, Idharkku Thaane Aasaippattai Balakumara, etc. increased her fan base after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. With the show, she became a household name and her stand to follow Tamil culture was lauded by her fans. While she had a strong fanbase, she quit the show by attempting suicide. Though her act was criticised by many, her fans even grew short.

Now, in her recent social media post, she has revealed that he has been utilising the lockdown period by learning to drive car and to ride bike. Sharing some photos and videos of herself riding bike and driving car, she said in her post that she would be more independent from now, as she can commute wherever she wants on her own, and she does not have to depend on anyone. She also advocated that all women should try to be as independent as possible.

Check out her Tweet here:

If someone says that u cannot do something in ur day to day work or anything... You

Make sure and see to that u can do it urself! Frm Nw on i can Drive on my own

Be independent not Dependent pic.twitter.com/uZNfmQZIjx — Actor Madhumitha (@ActorMadhumitha) July 29, 2020

Fondly called Jangiri Madhumitha, the actor’s co-contestants in the season were Vanitha Vijayakumar, Kasthuri, Sherin Shringar among the others. Malaysian-based singer Mugen Rao emerged to be the title winner of the season, while Sandy master was the show’s runner up. On the work front, Madhumitha was last seen in Asuraguru starring Vikram Prabhu as the lead actor. She has a line up of films in her kitty including GV Prakash's Aayiram Jenmangal, Santhanam’s Dikkilona.

