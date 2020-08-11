Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Sakshi Agarwal on hitting the gym after 5 months: Fitness is close to my heart

“For five months, I was completely at home. So, stepping out of the house itself is so exciting to me. Fitness is very close to my heart. I am so thankful to the government for allowing gyms to reopen; you need some place to unleash your energy. Seeing a few people around you is also soothing these days. Such small things are important for mental well-being as well,” she was quoted as saying by the English Daily.

Sakshi was seen sharing screen space with a couple of big names from Kollywood, including Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar. As far as the actor’s career in the entertainment industry is concerned, she started as a model before making her acting debut. Her first film was with Nayanthara and Arya in Atlee Kumar's Raja Rani in 2013. Thereafter, she has been part of many megahit films in supporting roles. She was seen in Rajinikanth's Kaala and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.