Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Tharshan’s debut film to have music by Anirudh Ravichander? Find Out

Tharshan Thiyagarajah, who rose to fame after his participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, will have Anirudh Ravichander to compose music for his debut film.

It is well known that we all love Tharshan Thiyagarajah from Tamil Bigg Boss season 3 for his simplicity and down to earth behavior that he showcased during his participation in the show. Now we cannot be much happier for him, now that it is being reported that he is all set to announce his debut film. Apparent, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, according to a report on The Times Of India. Tharshan’s debut film will be directed by a debutant and the film is reported to be produced by Ayngaran International.

Earlier, it was reported that his debut film will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Productions. However, the film did not take off due to unknown reasons. He earlier took to his Instagram space and posted a video, stating that he has signed his first movie. However, he did not reveal any more details and stated that his first look for the movie will be revealed in a couple of days. However, it never happened. Now, this new film’s official announcement is expected to be made as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Tharshan was there in the show till the week before finals and he was one of the most loved contestants of that season. When he was eliminated from the show, it came as a huge disappointment to the fans of the show for we all wanted to see him win the title. However, the title winner, Mugen Rao was yet another most loved contestant of the season.

